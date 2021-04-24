Iran’s Motamedi wins gold at Asian Weightlifting Championships

TEHRAN – Rasoul Motamedi from Iran claimed a gold medal at the 2020 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday.

Motamedi lifted the 173kg in the snatch and 227kg in the clean and jerk. He won a gold medal for a total of 400kg in the 102kg weight class.

Qatari weightlifter Fares El-Bakh snatched a silver medal with a total of 396 and Kazakhstan’s Artyom Antropov claimed the bronze medal with 390kg.

Iran weightlifters Kianoush Rostami and Sohrab Moradi have already won two gold and silver medals in the 89kg and 96kg.