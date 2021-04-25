Ali Davoudi takes gold at Asian Weightlifting Championships

TEHRAN – Ali Davoudi claimed Iran’s third gold in the 2020 Asian Weightlifting Championships super heavyweight class on Sunday.

Davoudi lifted 196kg in snatch and 239kg in clean and jerk for a total of 435kg to pocket the gold medal in the +109kg.



Syrian weightlifter Man Asaad claimed the silver medal with 433 and the bronze medal went to Eishiro Murakami from Japan who lifted 415kg.



Rasoul Motamedi in 102kg and Kianoush Rostami in 86kg had previously won two gold medals in the competition held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.