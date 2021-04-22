Rostami wins gold at Asian Weightlifting Championships

TEHRAN – Kinoush Rostami claimed a gold medal at the 2021 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Thursday.

Rostani won a silver medal in the snatch with a lift of 167kg in the 89kg weight class.

The Iranian also won a silver at the clean and jerk by lifting 206kg.

Rostami, Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist, lifted a total of 373kg to finish first.

Kazakhstan’s Nurgissa Adiletuly won the silver medal with a total of 372kg and the bronze medal went to Sarvarbek Zafarjonov from Uzbekistan who lifted 368kg.