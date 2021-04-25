Major Saudi airbase targeted in Yemen's drone retaliation

The Yemeni army says it has launched a fresh drone strike on a major airbase in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Asir in retaliation.

Army troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees hit designated targets inside King Khalid Airbase near the city of Khamis Mushait, 884 km south of Riyadh, in the early hours of Sunday, Army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree tweeted.

Yemen's al-Masirah television network quoted Saree as saying that the retaliatory attack was carried out by a domestically-developed Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) combat drone.

The strike, he said, was “accurate,” which came in response to the continuing aggression and brutal siege on his country.

On Friday, Yemeni forces targeted the same airbase and a state-owned Saudi Aramco oil facility in the kingdom’s southern region of Jizan.

Saree said then that two domestically developed Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) armed drones struck with great precision “important and sensitive” targets at King Khalid Airbase.

According to Press TV, a Yemeni Sammad-3 (Invincible-3) combat drone also hit a key Aramco installation in Jizan, 966 kilometers south of Riyadh at dawn.

Yemeni armed forces launched another strike against King Khalid Airbase at 9 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) Friday, using a Qasef-2K drone.



