TEHRAN - Former Iran water polo national team player Morteza Shariat passed away on Thursday.

Shariat lost his battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 68.

He was a member of Iran water polo national team who made history in the 1974 Asian Games, winning the gold medal by beating China in the final match.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Shariat’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.