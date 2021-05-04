Iranian archaeologist Ahmad Kabiri Hendi dies at 76

TEHRAN – The Iranian archaeologist and architectural conservator Ahmad Kabiri Hendi, who joined plenty of archaeological explorations in his motherland, died in a Tehran hospital on Sunday. He was 76.

Born in 1945 in Tehran, he studied archeology at the University of Tehran. He was employed by the national organization for the preservation of antiquities of Iran and then served in the [then] Cultural Heritage Organization as an archaeologist, site, and monument conservator.

He was a member of the board of the ICOMOS of Iran and chairman of the Documents and Publications Committee.

His prominent field projects include the protection and restoration of Harireh, an 8th-century city in Kish Island, the Anahita Temple at Kangavar, archaeological surveys at Shah Zand, Delazian near Semnan, Qasr Bahram Caravanserai, Persepolis, Farah Abad at Sari, etc.

Furthermore, Jebrael Nokandeh, the director-general of the National Museum of Iran expressed his deep sorrow over the death of the prominent researcher and offered his condolences to his family, and the Iranian archeological community, and the ICOMOS of Iran. He added his name and valuable works will be remembered.

AFM