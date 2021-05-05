Historical monuments in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad gain former glory

TEHRAN –A total of ten historical buildings and aging structures across the southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province have undergone some rehabilitation works, the deputy provincial tourism chief has announced.

A budget of 13 billion rials (about $310,000 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the restoration projects, ILNA quoted Rahim Dadinejad as saying on Wednesday.

Choram Fort, Azizi Castle, Pataveh Bridge, and the ancient city of Belad Shapur were among the restored structures, the official added.

He also noted that In addition, the cultural heritage department of the province strives to add more valuable historical structures to the national heritage list.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

ABU/AFM