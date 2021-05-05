Roald Dahl’s “Matilda” comes to Persian bookstores

TEHRAN - British writer Roald Dahl’s bestselling novel “Matilda” has been translated into Persian by Mahbubeh Najafkhani.

The book has recently been published by Cheshmeh Publications in Tehran.

“Matilda” was originally published in 1988 with illustrations by Quentin Blake. It was later adapted for a film of the same title directed by Danny DeVito in 1996.

The Persian translation also carries the book’s original illustrations.

The novel tells the story of Matilda, an extraordinary girl who has supernatural abilities to move objects at a distance using her mental power.

The story unveils when she attends school and meets the evil principal who is a terrifying bully, and later gets to know her teacher who becomes her kind companion and supports her through her difficulties with her family.

Several screen adaptations of the story have so far been made. Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin made the musical “Matilda the Musical” in 2010 based on the novel.

Dahl is best known for his children’s books, including “James and the Giant Peach” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, both of which have been turned into films.

The writer’s stories often feature evil adult enemies in conflict with the child characters, with unexpected endings and comical narratives.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of British writer Roald Dahl’s children’s novel “Matilda”.

MAQ/MMS/YAW

