30 idle production units revived in Semnan province in a year

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 30 idle production units were revived in Semnan province, in the center of Iran, during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

Ali Teshnedel, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Department, said that last year, 30 production units that had been closed for various reasons and removed from the production cycle were revived and returned to production.

Mentioning the motto of the current Iranian calendar year, which is “Production: Support, Elimination of Obstacles”, the official said, “The main priorities of this department are to emphasize on domestic manufacturing and support and eliminating the obstacles in the production units of the province in order to achieve prosperity and leap in production; implementation of semi-finished projects, increase exports, import management and market regulation, which should be achieved through cooperation with other executive and economic bodies of the province.”

As announced by Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mehdi Sadeqi Niaraki, 1,500 idle industrial units have been revived in the country during the past year.

According to Niaraki, over 6,500 new industrial units were also established across the country during the mentioned year which created jobs for over 121,000 people.

Touching upon the Industry Ministry’s plans for the realization of the motto of the current year which is named the year of “Production: support and the elimination of obstacles” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the official said: “In the year that has been dedicated to the production sector by the Leader of the revolution, the orientation of all government organizations and executive bodies should be towards supporting the country’s industrial and mining units.”

Niaraki pointed to a 40-percent increase in the issuance of establishment licenses for industrial units in the previous year, saying: “The number of establishment licenses increased to more than 36,000 last year, which shows that people are encouraged to invest in the productive sectors.”

He also mentioned an 85-percent rise in the allocation of land for establishing industrial units across the country and noted that over 4,500 hectares of land were handed over to applicants in the previous calendar year.

According to the official, there are over 46,000 small and medium-sized industrial units in Iran’s industrial parks and zones, of them about 9,200 units are inactive.

Iran’s industrial parks play a significant role in making the country independent through boosting production, which is a major strategy of Iran to combat the U.S. sanctions.

In fact, strengthening domestic production to achieve self-reliance is the most important program that Iran is following up in its industry sector in a bid to nullify the effects of the U.S. sanctions on its economy.

MA/MA