Iranian police bust gang of illegal excavators

TEHRAN – A gang of illegal diggers has been arrested by the Iranian police in Arsanjan of Fars province.

Four illegal diggers, who were trying to unearth relics in a historical site near Gohardan Mountains, north of the city, were detained in this regard, said Mohammadreza Bahmaninejad, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage, CHTN reported on Saturday.

Some digging tools were seized from the gang, who were traced following reports by local people and cultural heritage supporters, the official added.

He also noted that according to the cultural heritage’s set of laws and regulations, any excavation intended to obtain buried relics and monuments is prohibited and is subject to penalty.

The ancient region of Fars (also spelled Pars or Persis) was the heart of the Achaemenian Empire (550–330 BC), which was founded by Cyrus the Great and had its capital at Pasargadae. Darius I the Great moved the capital to nearby Persepolis in the late 6th or early 5th century BC.

The capital city of Shiraz is home to some of the country’s most magnificent buildings and sights. Increasingly, it draws more and more foreign and domestic sightseers flocking into this provincial capital which was the literary capital of Persia during the Zand dynasty from 1751 to 1794.

ABU/AFM

