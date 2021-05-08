Iran strongly condemns Al-Aqsa mosque attack

TEHRAN— Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, has reacted to the Zionist regime’s brutalities at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied West Bank.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically condemns the attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first Qibla of Muslims, and the killing and wounding of Palestinian worshippers by Israeli forces on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan which marks the International Quds Day,” Khatibzadeh said on Saturday.

“These war crimes once again proved to the whole world the criminal nature of the illegitimate Israeli regime and highlighted the need for prompt international action to stop the violation of the most basic principles of international human rights,” he added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns this blatant crime against humanity, and expresses condolences to families of those killed in this incident and wishes a rapid recovery for those wounded, and at the same time calls on the United Nations and other relevant international institutions to fulfill their definitive responsibility of dealing with this war crime,” the spokesman noted.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is proudly standing by the Palestinian people and asks all world countries, particularly Islamic states, to fulfill their historical responsibility and rally behind Palestinian people and stand up to Israeli aggressors,” he said.

More than 170 Palestinians were injured after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque and dispersed worshippers elsewhere in occupied East Jerusalem.



