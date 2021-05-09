Wushu athlete Mansourian undergoes surgery

TEHRAN - Five-time wushu world champion, Shahrbanoo Mansourian, underwent surgery after her bowels had become twisted and blocked.

Mansourian’s sister, Elaheh, says that the surgery has been successful and she will discharge from hospital after she becomes stable in the coming days.

Shahrbanoo had traveled to Thailand to participate in a competition but was forced to hospitalize in Bangkok. She returned to Iran to undergo surgery in Tehran,” she said.

Shahrbanoo Mansourian must be out of training and competing for two months.