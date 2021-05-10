Iran to send 16 archers to World Cup Stage 2

TEHRAN – Iran will send 16 archers to the 2021 Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The competition is scheduled to be held from May 17 to 23.

The Iranian archers will participate at compound and recurve events in the Stage 2.

Milad Vaziri, Sadegh Ashrafi, Amin Pirali, Reza Shabani, Zahra Nemati, Shiva Shoja Mehr, Sogand Rahmani, Mahta Abdollahi will represent Iran in the recurve.

Mohammadsaleh Palizban, Ahmad Akbari, Hesamoddin Kowsar, Armin Pakzad, Vida Halimian, Raheleh Farsi, Arezou Taherian and Gisa Baybordi will take part in the compound.