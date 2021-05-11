Qajar-era Hosseiniyeh undergoes restoration

TEHRAN –Parts of the Qajar-era (1789-1925) Aminiha Hosseiniyeh in the northwestern province of Qazvin has undergone restoration, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

The basement of the historical structure as well as its sash windows are planned to be restored within six months, Ehsan Nurani announced on Tuesday.

Aminiha Mansion was built in 1858 by Mohammadreza Amini, one of Qazvin’s reputable merchants. Parts of the building were endowed as a Hosseiniyeh, a place used for religious mourning ceremonies.

Located in the historical texture of Qazvin, the monument was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 1948.

Qazvin was once the capital of the mighty Persian Empire, under Safavids, from 1548 to 98. It is a major tourist destination with a wonderfully restored caravanserai-turned-arts precinct, some quirky museums, and a handful of decent eating options. For most travelers, Qazvin is also primarily the staging point for excursions to the famous Castles of the Assassins and trekking in the sensational Alamut Valley.

Also known as the castle of the Assassins, the 12th-century Alamut castle is nestled on top of a peak. It was once a shelter for the followers of Hasan-e Sabbah (1070–1124) who was a spiritual leader of an Islamic sect. In the early 1930s, British-Italian explorer and travel writer Freya Stark described her exploration of the place in her book “The Valleys of the Assassins”.

Qazvin is also home to one of the biggest roofed caravanserais of the country, Sa’d-al Saltaneh caravanserai. Dating back to the Qajar era, it’s a place for discovering tens of Hojreh or shops, cafes, yards, and a stunning mosque. It’s a place for visitors who want to experience the culture, culinary, and hospitality of Iran.

