NPC’s plan for diversifying petchem products underway

TEHRAN – Managing director of National Petrochemical Company (NPC) said the company is seriously pursuing a plan for diversifying the product basket of the country’s petrochemical industry by implementing new projects in the downstream sector.

“The face (the outlook) of the petrochemical industry is changing with the implementation of downstream petrochemical projects and the diversification of the product portfolio,” Shana quoted Behzad Mohammadi as saying during a visit to petrochemical projects in Mahshar, south western Khuzestan province.

Stressing the significance of the downstream industries in the development of the petrochemical sector, the official said one of the NPC’s long-term goals, in the path toward sustainable and smart development of the industry, is the implementation of downstream projects based on the country’s basic feedstocks.

He also emphasized that implementing petrochemical projects with the aim of completing the industry’s value chain is currently the most important goal of the NPC and all the company’s current programs are set to fulfill this goal.

“The petrochemical industry is in dire need of diversification of its final products, so the National Petrochemical Company is looking to develop the industry’s production chain to create a resilient industry so that the country would not need to import expensive products,” he stated.

The official underlined the increase in the country’s propylene production as one of the NPC major goals for sustainable and smart development of the petrochemical industry in the long run and said: “An important goal in planning new petrochemical projects is to meet the industry's annual need for three million tons of propylene.”

Back in December 2020, Mohammadi had announced launching a four-step plan for developing the country’s petrochemical industry, in which the basket of petrochemical products would be noticeably diversified through 30 strategic projects.

Mohammadi said that the mentioned 30 projects were defined based on the oil and gas feedstock and base products as well as investigating the status of domestic and international markets.

The official noted that 90 types of petrochemical products are currently produced in the country, among them 18 types are polymers categorized in 333 grades.

