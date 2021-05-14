What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Naqshe Jahan Gallery is organizing an exhibition hanging a selection of paintings that have previously been showcased.

Paintings by Yervand Nahapetian, Nahapet Nahapetian, Manuchehr Seram, Safura Asaadian and Faramarz Mokhtarpur have been selected for the exhibit, which will runs until May 21 at the gallery located at 9 Ayatollah Mahmudi St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.

Painting

* Paintings by Meisam Samarrokhi are currently on view in an exhibition at Negah Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Color Flowed Fields” will run until June 2 at the gallery located at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.

* Paintings by a group of artists, including Samaneh Mosayyer, Shiva Heidari, Maryam Ruzgard, Hossein Mohammadinia, Melika Baqeri and Nastaran Musavizadeh, are currently on display in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “Growth” will run until May 19 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* An exhibition of paintings by Parva Karkhaneh is currently underway at Negar Gallery.

Raika Khorshidian is the curator of the exhibition entitled “Iranian Jazz” that will be running until May 25 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Farzaneh Rahmanian is hanging her latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit runs until May 24 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.



Painting/drawing

* Inja Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings and drawings by Samila Amir-Ebrahimi.

The exhibit entitled “Suspension” will run until June 11 at the gallery located at 4 Pedram Alley, Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Saeid Shahlapur is currently underway at Iranshahr Gallery.

The exhibit will run until June 9 at the gallery located at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.



Installation

* Sets of installation art by Mojtaba Amini are currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Overture” will continue until May 20 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.



Multimedia

* A collection of artworks in various media by a group of artists, including Sanaz Nohqasr, Mona Miri, Atieh Qaderi, Fatemeh Sadeqi and Zohreh Hossein, is on view in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until May 18 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Paintings by Morteza Khosravi, Ahmad Jafari, Mahta Moeini, Shadi Moallem and Yasaman Khaleqi are on display in an exhibition at Sheidai Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Rereader” will continue until June 13 at the gallery located at 149 Bahar Shiraz Square near Hafte Tir Square.

