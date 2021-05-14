Irish novelist Adrian McKinty’s “The Chain” appears in Persian 

TEHRAN – Another Persian translation of Irish novelist Adrian McKinty’s book “The Chain” by Simin Mahbub has been published in Tehran

Chatrang is the publisher of this book. Earlier in 2020, the Nafir publishing house published a Persian translation of the novel by Zahra Cheflaki.

It’s something parents do every morning: Rachel Klein drops her daughter at the bus stop and heads off for her day. But a cellphone call from an unknown number changes everything: it’s a woman on the line, informing her that she has Kylie bound and gagged in her back seat, and the only way Rachel will see her again is to follow her instructions exactly: pay a ransom, and find another child to abduct. This is no ordinary kidnapping: the caller is a mother herself, whose son has been taken, and if Rachel doesn’t do as she’s told, the boy will die.

“You are not the first. And you will certainly not be the last.” Rachel is now part of “The Chain”, an unending and ingenious scheme that turns victims into criminals — and is making someone else very rich in the process. The rules are simple, the moral challenges impossible; find the money fast, find your victim, and then commit a horrible act you’d have thought yourself incapable of just twenty-four hours ago.

But what the masterminds behind “The Chain” know are that parents will do anything for their children. It turns out that kidnapping is only the beginning.

McKinty was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and grew up in Victoria Council Estate, Carrickfergus, County Antrim. He read law at the University of Warwick and politics and philosophy at the University of Oxford.

He moved to the United States in the early 1990s, living first in Harlem, New York and from 2001 on in Denver, Colorado, where he taught high school English and began writing fiction. He lives in Melbourne, Australia with his wife and two children.

Photo: Cover of the Persian translation of Irish novelist Adrian McKinty’s book “The Chain” by Simin Mahbub.

