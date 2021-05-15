Masoud Pezeshkian registers to run for presidential post
May 15, 2021 - 16:13
TEHRAN - Masoud Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon who served as health minister in the Mohammad Khatami administration, registered on Saturday to run for the post of president.
Pezeshkian, a pro-reform figure, was vice speaker in the previous parliament. He currently represents the Tabriz constituency in the parliament. The sitting MP was accompanied by her daughter while going to the Interior Ministry to register.
PA/PA
Leave a Comment