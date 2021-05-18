ICCIMA policy package aims to increase economic growth

TEHRAN - Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has prepared a package of proposals, aiming to help the next government boost the national economy.

ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie had previously announced the preparation of the mentioned package during the 14th meeting of the ICCIMA board of directors.

According to Shafeie, from the perspective of the private sector, the first priority of the future president should be to accelerate the country’s economic growth in a sustainable, stable, and comprehensive manner.

Emphasizing the challenges of the country's economy, such as water and environmental problems, budget deficit, inflation, unemployment, etc., the ICCIMA Research Center package emphasizes that the country will face even more complex issues in the next decade if the current issues are not resolved.

The ICCIMA proposed policy package which is mainly focused on increasing the country's economic growth, offers practical solutions for preventing the above-mentioned issues both currently and in the future.

Curbing inflation, restoring people’s trust in the system, providing accurate and honest statistical-analytical reports on the country’s economic condition, and controlling tensions in international relations are some of the major demands of the private sector highlighted in the ICCIMA’s proposal for the next government.

Privatization, managing the forex market, development of non-oil exports, completing semi-finished projects, eliminating redundant bureaucracy, and fighting against corruption were also among the issues addressed in the mentioned proposal.

Iran’s next presidential elections will be held on June 18, 2021, according to the deputy interior minister in charge of elections.

Candidates hoping to run in the next elections began applying since earlier this month for approval. The final list is to be announced by the Guardian Council in early June.

Under Iran’s law, an incumbent president cannot run for a third term if he has already served for two consecutive terms in office. Rouhani was first elected in 2013 and reelected four years later.

