Quake inflicts damage to historical sites in northeast Iran

TEHRAN – A medium-sized earthquake struck Jajarm in the northeastern province of North Khorasan on Monday, causing relatively minor damage to several historic and heritage sites in the region, a local tourism official has said.

A group of assessors and cultural heritage experts have been dispatched to the damaged areas after the 5.5 magnitude quake to investigate possible damages, Hadi Mohammadpur announced on Tuesday.

While assessing the harm is still ongoing, the investigations have revealed some minor harm and cracks in some historical sites including Jafar-Abad Castle and Darband Holy Shrine so far, the official added.

Experts believe though the northeastern province may not be the first choice of travelers, its tourism industry is getting momentum.

According to Lonely Planet, most foreign tourists pass straight through North Khorasan in transit between Mashhad and Gorgan, but if you have time to explore, it's worth diverting south from the capital, Bojnurd, towards Esfarayen, famed for its wrestling tournaments, the remarkable citadel of Belqays and the partly preserved stepped village of Roein some 20km north.

ABU/AFM



