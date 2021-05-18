“Asteroid”, “Staging” picked for Fajr Eastern Vista

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “Asteroid” and “Staging” have been selected to be screened in Eastern Vista, a section dedicated to Asian filmmakers, at the 38th Fajr International Film Festival.

Directed by Mehdi Hosseinivand, “Asteroid” tells the story of Ebrahim, a 12-year-old boy who lives in a remote desert village with his mother and five younger sisters and brothers. His mother still believes that her husband and elder son who left in search of work will one day return to the village, as Ebrahim is the only breadwinner in the family.

“Staging” by Alireza Samadi revolves around a group of people who stage fake car accidents in a bid to extract money from insurance companies.

Three movies by Iranian filmmakers will also be screened in Cinema Salvation, the official competition of the festival, which is scheduled to take place in Tehran from May 26 to June 2.

Cinema Salvation will also screen 12 other films from overseas filmmakers.

Among the films are Oscar-winning Hungarian director Istvan Szabo’s latest movie “Final Report”, Italian director Claudio Noce’s drama “Padrenostro” and Ukrainian-Armenian filmmaker Roman Balayan’s movie “We Are Here We Are Close”.

In addition, Finnish filmmaker Antti J. Jokinen’s romance historical drama “Helene”, Bulgarian director Ivaylo Hristov’s drama “Fear”, Turkish filmmaker Ferit Karahan’s “Brother’s Keeper”, Slovenian director Vinko Modernodorfer’s “Deadlock” and Polish director Piotr Domalewski’s drama “I Never Cry” have been selected to compete in the event.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition of the festival was canceled, but the organizers have said that this year the 38th edition of the festival will be held as planned.

Photo: A scene from “Asteroid” directed by Mehdi Hosseinivand.

