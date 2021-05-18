Hossein Mar’ashi appointed as Jahangiri campaign manager

TEHRAN— Hossein Mar’ashi, a senior member of the Servants of Construction Party (SCP), was introduced on Tuesday as Es’haq Jahangiri’s campaign manager.

After more consultations with his staff, Jahangiri elected Fatemeh Pahlavani as his spokesperson and secretary of the policymaking council, and Mohammad Rahbari as senior assistant.

The presidential campaigns will begin on May 28, a day after the Guardian Council announces the names of the qualified presidential candidates.

