Iran informs IFRC of launching campaign to help Palestinians

TEHRAN - The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has informed the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) of launching a national campaign to collect public donations in favor of Palestinian people who are under Israel’s brutal attacks.

“In line with the realization of the humanitarian mandate, I am pleased to inform you that despite the imposed sanctions and existing challenges in fighting with COVID-19 across Iran, the Iranian Red Crescent Society intends to contribute USD 100,000 to the emergency appeal issued by the IFRC with regard to the recent conflicts in Palestine in order to be earmarked for the provision of emergency ambulances,” IRCS President Karim Hemmati wrote in a letter to IFRC President Francesco Rocca.

Meanwhile, please note that we have launched a national campaign in cooperation with the related institutions to collect public donations in favor of the affected people in Palestine for further contributions, the letter also reads.

On May 17, Iran's Emergency Services Organization announced readiness to provide medical treatment for the victims of the Zionist regime's brutal attacks on Gaza.

“Iran’s Emergency Services is ready to send medical teams in order to help the Gazans wounded in the wake of Israel’s brutal attacks and it is doing its best to transfer the injured to Iran for treatment if necessary,” the organization’s head Pir Hossein Kolivand wrote in a letter to Health Minister Saeed Namaki.

On May 6, the Israeli Supreme Court decided a forced eviction of the Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem. The Palestinians protested over the unfair ruling, as they were forced to leave their homes.

Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, and dispersed the Palestinian worshippers elsewhere in East Jerusalem. Israel has been heavily bombing Gaza since last Monday, in which 212 Palestinians have been killed so far, including 61 children and 35 women, and 1,400 Palestinians were also injured.

The Palestinian resistance has also launched rain rockets in the occupied territories in response to the Israeli aggression and attacks on Gaza.

MG