Zarif to address UN emergency meeting on Palestine

TEHRAN— After United Nations’ inactiveness towards the Palestine crisis, the UN General Assembly will hold an emergency meeting at the request of Islamic countries at the level of foreign ministers.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, and Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian foreign minister, will speak at the meeting as well.

The session will be held virtually, and Zarif, who is currently touring Europe, will speak from Dublin, Ireland.

The U.S. opposition to a Security Council resolution or statement once again showed that the U.S. claims of support for human rights is just a political show and that Washington will never be willing to condemn the crimes of the Zionist regime.

By sending 730 million dollars of weapons to the Israeli army, the Biden administration gave the green light to the usurper regime’s atrocities against Palestinians. This shows the Biden administration is no different than Donald Trump’s.

SA/PA