Zarif holds high-level talks in Italy 

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held meetings with a number of high-ranking Italian officials during his tour of several European countries.

In continuation of his meetings in Italy and the Vatican, Zarif met with Paolo Petrocelli, the chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Italian Senate, at the residence of the Iranian ambassador in Rome, according to a statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

In the meeting, Zarif touched upon the 160-year-old relations between Tehran and Rome, describing as positive Iran-Italy cooperation in different areas, particularly in the economic domain as well as collaboration between small and medium-sized enterprises of both countries.

The Iranian top diplomat called for the removal of existing barriers and preparing the ground to enter a new era of cooperation between the two sides, especially in economy.

Zarif went on to highlight the dangerous situation in the region caused by Israel's moves, and condemned Tel Aviv’s acts of violence against Palestinian people.

He also expounded on Tehran’s stance on the situation in Yemen and Afghanistan.

The senior Italian parliamentarian, in turn, underscored the significance of Tehran-Rome ties while expressing an interest in boosting mutual parliamentary relations.

He added the two countries have the potential to promote their mutual cooperation beyond the current level.

Zarif also met with the Vatican’s Prime Minister Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Gallagher in the Vatican City. During the Monday meeting, the latest developments in Iran's bilateral relations with the Vatican as well as the situation of the region were discussed.

Foreign Minister Zarif briefed the Vatican's prime minister and secretary for relations with states on Iran's view of the developments pertaining to the JCPOA, the Persian Gulf region, Palestine, West Asia, and Afghanistan.

The Vatican's prime minister, in turn, expressed hope for further consultations with the Islamic Republic of Iran on issues of mutual interest in different fields.