Iran: Referendum only solution to Palestine issue

TEHRAN —Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met on Monday with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio to discuss bilateral issues and exchanging information on possible solutions to the Palestinian issue.

The visit took place within Zarif’s tour of certain European states. Zarif arrived in Rome on May 16.

Zarif and Di Maio, Italian minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, also discussed issues of mutual interest.

In the meeting, the chief diplomats reviewed bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural fields, and the existing capacities in the field of economic cooperation, especially the private sector.

Considering the positive view of Iran’s public opinion to cooperate with the Italian parties, Zarif stressed the need to remove obstacles and prepare for the resumption of economic relations in favor of relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Zarif also addressed the virtual emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Palestine and strongly condemned the racist and belligerent actions of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians including Gaza citizens. Zarif also pointed to his meeting with the leaders of Palestinian groups in Damascus.

He clarified the principled view of the Islamic Republic in holding a referendum with the presence of all native Palestinians with different religious denominations and once again condemned the actions of the Zionist regime in its brutal attacks on the Palestinian people.

Issues related to cooperation with the countries of the Persian Gulf and regional arrangements by the countries in this region, issues related to Yemen, Afghanistan, Iraq, and the latest developments related to the Vienna talks were other topics discussed between the two ministers.

Di Maio also stressed his country's desire to expand bilateral cooperation with Iran, especially in political, economic, and cultural fields.

While supporting the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action by all parties, he called for active exchange of views and consultations with the Islamic Republic on important regional and international issues.

Talks are taking place between Iran, the four remaining members of the 2015 nuclear deal, and the United States to revive the JCPOA.

Zarif meets Pope Francis

On continuation of his European tour, Zarif also visited Vatican on Monday to meet with Pope Francis, Cardinal Parolin, Vatican’s Secretary of State, and bishop Paul Gallagher, Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States.

