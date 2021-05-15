FM Zarif holds talks in Spain

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Spain's Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Maria Reyes Maroto, who also co-chairs the Iran-Spain Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed mutual cooperation in economic and trade areas, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

During the discussions, Zarif touched upon the great potential in both countries for bilateral economic cooperation, especially in the domain of trade exchanges as well as collaboration in the areas of oil and gas, agriculture, tourism infrastructure as well as air and sea transportation.

He underlined the need to improve and upgrade relations in those domains by removing the existing barriers and setting objectives to reach a status proportionate to the potentialities of both sides.

The Spanish minister, in turn, highlighted the significance of Tehran-Madrid relations, saying Spain is interested in boosting economic and trade ties with Iran within the framework of a roadmap for bilateral cooperation.

She expressed hope that a new era of economic cooperation will begin when the coronavirus crisis ends.

The chief Iranian diplomat has embarked on a tour of several European countries which began with a visit to Spain where he met with Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Arancha Gonzalez Laya.

In his Thursday meeting with Laya, Zarif discussed the latest status of Tehran-Madrid relations in various political and economic fields.

Foreign Minister Zarif reviewed bilateral relations in different spheres, and said the potential for Iran-Spain economic cooperation is beyond the current level.

He then underlined the necessity of exploring avenues for promoting collaborations in different economic areas by removing some of the existing barriers.

Zarif also highlighted the significance of developing cooperation in the field of small and medium-sized enterprises as well as the tourism industry and its infrastructure for activation of Iran-Spain economic relations.

The Iranian foreign minister elaborated on Tehran's viewpoints regarding the regional issues, especially the need for intra-regional interaction among countries and other important issues of the region including Yemen, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

Zarif further pointed to the recent developments in the occupied Palestine and the tough conditions faced by its people in the occupied territories, and stressed the necessity for cessation of the usurping Zionist regime's brutish measures against the people of Palestine.

He also expounded on Iran's viewpoint regarding the Vienna talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Spanish foreign minister, in turn, described Iran’s position in the region as important, and elaborated on her country's viewpoints regarding various issues including the JCPOA, the regional and bilateral issues.

SM/PA

