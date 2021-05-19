Zarif holds talks in Ireland

TEHRAN— In continuation of his European tour, Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian Foreign Minister, arrived at Dublin on Wednesday.

He met with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney to discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as part of Ireland’s role on the United Nations Security Council, according to the Irish Foreign Ministry.

The Joint Commission of the JCPOA, which is holding talks in Vienna to possibly revive the 2015 nuclear deal, was to convene on Wednesday.

Zarif also emphasized Iran's interest in the continuation of political and economic consultations, especially in the fields of agriculture, information technology and science and technology between the two countries.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Coveney also expressed his country's interest in enhancing cooperation between the two countries, as well as taking advantage of the capacity of the non-permanent membership of the Security Council and facilitating implementation of Resolution 2231.

The 2015 nuclear deal – JCPOA – is confirmed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231. Ireland became a member of the Security Council in January.

The two sides also discussed bilateral and regional issues such as the Palestine crisis and the issue of referendum in Palestine, developments in Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Syria and Karabakh.

Zarif began his European tour by visiting Madrid on May 13. He then left for Italy on May 16. He arrived in Dublin on May 19.

SA/PA