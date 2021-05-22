Iran opens consulate in Aleppo
May 22, 2021 - 22:15
TEHRAN — Following consultations between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Iran opened a consulate in the Syrian city of Aleppo on Saturday.
The Syrian authorities agreed to request by Iran to open consulate in Aleppo after they received a confirmation letter by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Syrian Arab Republic.
The consulate was officially launched through a video conference by the Iranian and Syrian foreign ministers as well as the Iranian ambassador in Damascus.
