Iran opens consulate in Aleppo

TEHRAN — Following consultations between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Iran opened a consulate in the Syrian city of Aleppo on Saturday.

The Syrian authorities agreed to request by Iran to open consulate in Aleppo after they received a confirmation letter by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The consulate was officially launched through a video conference by the Iranian and Syrian foreign ministers as well as the Iranian ambassador in Damascus.

