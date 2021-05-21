“Dear Madam President” available for Persian readers

TEHRAN – “Dear Madam President: An Open Letter to the Women Who Will Run the World” written by Jennifer M. Palmieri has recently been published in Persian.

Zekr, a publishing house based in Tehran, is the publisher of the book translated by Mohammad-Mehdi Seidnasseri.

Palmieri is an American political advisor and media personality who served as White House Director of Communications from 2013 to 2015 and Director of Communications for the Hillary Clinton 2016 presidential campaign.

She is currently the co-host of the political documentary series “The Circus on Showtime”.

Framed as an empowering letter from former Hillary Clinton Communications Director Palmieri to the first woman president, and by extension, to all women working to succeed in any field, “Dear Madam President” is filled with forward-thinking, practical advice for all women who are determined to seize control of their lives-from boardroom to living room.

As a country, we haven’t wrapped our heads around what it should look like for a woman to be in the job of president. Our only models are men. While wildly disappointed by the outcome of the 2016 election, Palmieri argues that our feelings - confusion, love, hate, acceptance - can now open the country up to reimagining women in leadership roles.

And that is what Palmieri takes on in this book: redefining expectations for women looking to lead and creating a blueprint for women candidates and leaders to follow.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Jennifer M. Palmieri’s “Dear Madam President: An Open Letter to the Women Who Will Run the World”.

MMS/YAW

