Jask terminal ready to receive crude oil from Gulf of Oman

TEHRAN- Jask oil terminal, in southern Iran, is ready to receive crude oil from the Gulf of Oman, the managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) stated.

Announcing the 98-percent progress in the project of constructing the terminal, Mohammad Meshkinfam said Jask terminal is prepared for receiving, loading, and transferring crude oil via the single point mooring (SPM) export facility.

Making the remarks while visiting the stages of the project for constructing the terminal, Meshkinfam said, “Due to the experience and expertise in the implementation of offshore projects, the construction of this oil terminal was entrusted to Pars Oil and Gas Company, and fortunately, with the unremitting efforts of my colleagues, this project has achieved considerable progress.”

As the country’s second major oil terminal, Jask terminal is under construction by POGC on 60 hectares of land and with nearly €260 million of investment.

In line with the development of the mentioned oil terminal, a pipeline project, dubbed the Goreh-Jask oil transfer project, is also underway which is going to provide Iran with an alternative route for the country’s crude oil exports that are currently carried out through the Strait of Hormuz.

Last week, the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) announced the beginning of oil transfer operation through Goreh-Jask pipeline which is laid from Goreh oil terminal in the southwestern Bushehr Province to Jask oil terminal along the Gulf of Oman.

Stating that the Goreh-Jask oil transfer project is currently the largest project in Iran’s oil industry, Masoud Karbasian said: “Production of transmission valves, electric pumps, laying a thousand kilometers of pipeline along with the construction of storage tanks, terminals and the single point mooring (SPM) in Jask port using domestic capacities shows the national determination for completing this great and strategic project.”

According to the official, the Goreh-Jask project, due to its high sensitivity, has gone through several additional tests in various stages to make sure that the project will be completed without any defects and with the best quality.

He further noted that it will take less than a month for the pumped oil to reach Jask oil terminal and then the project will be officially inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani.

Goreh-Jask project, which is aimed at expanding the oil transport capacity in the south of the country to one million barrels a day, was started in late June 2020.

MA/MA