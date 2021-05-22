IOOC implements new high-tech EOR pilot project

TEHRAN - Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) has implemented a pilot enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project in which a nanofluid has been injected into an oilfield in southern Iran for the first time to boost its recovery factor.

The high-tech project was unveiled in a ceremony attended by officials from IOOC, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), and Iran's Research Institute of Petroleum Industry (RIPI) on Saturday, Shana reported.

The pilot project includes injecting 18,000 barrels of nanofluid into one of the wells of Belal oil field in Hormozgan Province.

As reported, the primary research on the project was started in the Iranian calendar year 1394 (started in March 2015) and following the approval of the project’s plausibility, NIOC’s research department started working on producing the necessary nanofluids in collaboration with the RIPI.

In the first phase of the project, nanoparticles were used to prepare stable emulsions in a laboratory-scale, and the second phase included the simulation of injecting the mentioned nanofluid into the wells of the targeted oilfield.

The third phase of the project included the production of the selected nanofluids on a semi-industrial scale for injection into Belal oil field’s Surmeh reservoir, and finally in the fourth phase, the produced nanofluids have been injected into the Well 10 of the mentioned reservoir.

Bilal oil field is located in Hormozgan province’s Lavan region, in the Persian Gulf.

Enhanced oil recovery (EOR), also called tertiary recovery, is the extraction of crude oil from an oil field that cannot be extracted otherwise. EOR can extract 30-60 percent or more of a reservoir's oil, compared to 20-40 percent compared to primary and secondary recovery.

EOR techniques include thermal injection, gas injection, and chemical injection. More advanced, speculative EOR techniques are sometimes called quaternary recovery.

EF/MA