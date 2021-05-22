“The Crab”, “The Hand and the Egg” competing in Finland Animatricks

TEHRAN – The Iranian animations “The Crab” and “The Hand and the Egg” are competing in the 21st edition of Animatricks, an international animation festival currently underway in the Finnish capital of Helsinki.

Directed by Shiva Sadeq-Asadi, the short film “The Crab” is competing in the category for dreamy and surreal movies.

The movie tells the story of a shy schoolboy who is interested in performing in a play with his school’s theater troupe. But the only part offered to him is to play the role of a crab.

The animation produced at the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults has been screened in various international events, including the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival in China.

It is also competing in the official section of the 62nd International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Bilbao–Zinebi in Spain in November 2020.

“The Hand and the Egg” directed by Fatemeh Gharavi Manjili is about a cheerful little girl who meets a tiny bird, right before her egg goes missing. She decides to help her find it. Going on a journey together, they find out a mysterious long hand is stealing all the eggs.

The animated film has been selected to be screened in the Junior Competition 2 section of the festival, which comes to an end on Sunday.

Nearly 200 short animations from around the world are competing in the Animatricks festival, which is running online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The jury for the international competition consists of Ami Lindholm, the director of “Mother and Milk”, Janne Korsumaki, former creative director of Animatricks, and animation historian Heikki Jokinen.

The Junior Competition will be judged by artist Anne Savitie, who is a graduate of animation at the Turku Academy of Arts.

Photo: “The Hand and the Egg” directed by Fatemeh Gharavi Manjili.

