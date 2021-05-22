15 shorts to compete in Fajr Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN – Fifteen short movies will be competing in the 38th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran.

Among the films is “Bum Bro” by Russian director Peter Timofeev. It is about a young rapper and musician, who walks the streets of the city in search of the homeless. He hunts for their stories, which he records on his phone. After one of these sessions, he gets an unusual idea.

“Fibonacci” by Czech director Tomas Hubacek has also been selected to be screened at the event, which will open on May 26.

A human swarm running through the land, thirteen performers in a drop-shaped formation create a single organism, controlled by a collective intelligence or intuition. It spills over the land of geometric patterns, terrain waves, divides and re-connects. It stops at the horizon to rest and then runs on, making a contrast between lively movement and the still geometry of the land.

“A Hole” represents New Zealand in the short competition lineup.

Directed by James Solomon, the film tells the story of a skilled workman who digs a perfect hole in a cracked earthen plain in an endless warehouse, a series of well-dressed people come and sit on comfortable couches offering contradictory opinions, and the job gradually unravels.

Portuguese director Luis Costa will participate in the festival with “Our Kingdom”, whose story is set in a village where time and space run out, as a child dwells in the vortex of death.

“Pilar” co-directed by Yngwie Boley, J.J. Epping, and Diana van Houten will also be screened.

A co-production between the Netherlands and Belgium, the animated movie is about a dangerous intruder that gives Pilar the chance to discover the wild animal within and the means to escape the post-apocalyptic village she lives in.

The lineup also features “Cell 364” co-directed by Mathilde Babo and Zoé Rossion from France. In this film, while Germany sits as one of the major democratic models, an ex-prisoner of the Stasi delivers from his former cell a frightening testimony that questions the sustainability of our contemporary democracies.

The selection also includes the mockumentary “Whatever Happened to Ms. Longstocking” by Jimmy Olsson from Sweden.

The digging journalist Olsson wants to know what happened to Pippi Longstocking, the fictional main character in an eponymous series of children’s books by Swedish author Astrid Lindgren, after she grew up. What happened to her and her relationship with Tommy and Annika? Jimmy finds her at the race tracks and starts to interview her.

Movies from Luxemburg, Albania, China, Italy, and Germany will also be screened in the short competition.

The lineup also has three Iranian shorts, including “Emergency” by Maryam Esmikhani.

The film is about Nazanin, a seven-year-old girl, who is trying to reveal a secret that bothers her by getting close to the emergency agent who has come to their house to check on her mother.

Fifteen feature films will be competing in the official section of the festival.

Photo: “Fibonacci” by Czech director Tomas Hubacek.

MMS/YAW

