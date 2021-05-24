Steampunk graphic novel “The Five Fists of Science” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “The Five Fists of Science”, a steampunk graphic novel created by writer Matt Fraction and artist Steven Sanders in 2006, has recently been published in Tehran.

Sarat is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Navid Farrokhi.

In this novel, Nikola Tesla, Mark Twain and Bertha von Suttner combine forces to try to bring about world peace through superior firepower.

The comic’s introduction shows Twain explaining that the story does not concern itself very much with historical accuracy, and this assertion is borne out by the story: Twain and Tesla use scientific know-how, general trickery and media manipulation techniques to try to scare world leaders into following their noble path.

In the company of several allies, the two are soon confronted by dark forces led by the dastardly Thomas Edison, John Pierpont Morgan, Andrew Carnegie and Guglielmo Marconi.

The inventors and financiers are collaborating on a bizarre new skyscraper, the Innsmouth Tower, on whose building site many construction workers have already died in mysterious accidents.

Photo: A copy of the Persian translation of Matt Fraction’s steampunk graphic novel “The Five Fists of Science”.

