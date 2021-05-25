Iranian, Russian universities launch Iranistica Encyclopedia project

TEHRAN - A collaborative project has been launched by the University of Tehran and Saint Petersburg State University to compile a Russian encyclopedia of Iranian studies named Iranistica.

The project is being implemented based on a memorandum of understanding (MOU), which will be signed in Tehran on Wednesday by the Institute of Iran and Eurasia Studies (IRAS), Saint Petersburg State University and the University of Tehran, the IRAS Institute announced on Tuesday.

The MOU will be inked by IRAS director Mehdi Sanaei, Saint Petersburg State University rector Nikolai Kropachev and University of Tehran director Mahmud Nili Ahmadabadi.

Founded in 2004, the IRAS is active as an independent, non-profit, non-governmental think tank and publisher based in Tehran.

The institute announced that the Iranistica Encyclopedia project will be compiled with contributions from experts on Iranian studies from both Iran and Russia.

The encyclopedia will become the primary source for Russian academia in the field of Iranian and Eurasian studies.

Photo: A poster for a memorandum of understanding, which will be signed by Iran and Russia on May 26, 2021 in Tehran to compile the Iranistica Encyclopedia.

