Iranian classic “Beyond the Fire” opens Fajr Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN – The 38th Fajr International Film Festival opened on Wednesday with a screening of Iranian director Kianush Ayyari’s 1987 classic “Beyond the Fire”.

Due to the pandemic, the organizers avoided a long, drawn-out opening ceremony, such as traditionally had been held at previous editions, as they, along with Ayyari and a group of journalists, sat in Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex to watch the nostalgic drama.

Starring Siamak Atlassi, Parvin Soleimani and Khosro Shojazaed, “Beyond the Fire” has recently been restored for screening at the festival.

This film highlights part of the miseries that petroleum brought to Iran.

The story of the film is about Nozar and Abdolhamid, two brothers who are involved in a confrontation with each other over their shares from their house, which was purchased by the National Iranian Oil Company. Nozar is in love Asieh, a deaf milkmaid, who helps resolve the disagreement.

Ayyari won the Crystal Simorgh for best director for this film at the Fajr festival. The movie also received the award for best sound engineer at the event.

Over 120 films have been selected to be screened in nine categories during the festival, which will be running until June 2.

Fifteen movies, which have previously been acclaimed at international events, will be competing in Cinema Salvation, the official section of the festival.

Among the films are “Magic Mountains” by Polish-Dutch director Urszula Antoniak, “The Island of Lies” by Spanish director Paula Cons, “Should the Wind Drop” by Armenian director Nora Martirosyan and “Miracle” by Min Byung-hun from Korea.

The official lineup also features Oscar-winning Hungarian director Istvan Szabo’s movie “Final Report”, Italian director Claudio Noce’s drama “Padrenostro”, Ukrainian-Armenian filmmaker Roman Balayan’s “We Are Here We Are Close”, Finnish filmmaker Antti J. Jokinen’s romance historical drama “Helene”, Bulgarian director Ivaylo Hristov’s drama “Fear” and Polish director Piotr Domalewski’s drama “I Never Cry”.

“Major” directed by Ehsan Abdipur, “Shahrbanu” by Maryam Bahrololumi and “Gisum” by Navid Behtoui are the Iranian films competing in this category.

15 movies are scheduled to be screened in Eastern Vista, a section dedicated to films from Asian filmmakers.

“200 Meters” by Palestinian director Ameen Nayfeh is a highlight of the lineup.

“Along the Sea” directed by Akio Fujimoto from Japan, “Anima” by Cao Jinling from China, “In the Shadows” by Erdem Tepegoz from Turkey and “Dogs Did Not Sleep Last Night” by Ramin Rasuli from Afghanistan will also be screened in this section.

The Iranian movies on the lineup are “Magic Genie” directed by Habib Ahmadzadeh, “Asteroid” by Mehdi Hosseinivand and “Staging” by Alireza Samadi.

Photo: Siamak Atlasi acts in a scene from director Kianush Ayyari’s 1987 classic “Beyond the Fire”.

MMS/YAW

