Minister inspects recreational port construction in northern Iran 

TEHRAN – Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan on Friday paid a visit to the construction possess of a recreational port in Gilan province.

The minister Also promised to attract investors and to convince the government to assist in purchasing pleasure boats and cruise ships for the port, which is situated in the Chamkhaleh region of the lush green province, IRNA reported.

A budget of 500 billion rials (about $12 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the construction project, said Hamidreza Abai, the director-general of ports and maritime authority of the province

Abai said the cooperation of tourism investors will be essential for both an acceleration of the project and a subsequent maritime tourism boost.

During the visit, two research projects focusing on seaports were also unveiled, he said.

"One of the research plans is a comprehensive document of ports and maritime using documents based on photos and evidence on Gilan ports in the Caspian Sea, while the other is about the historical document of the sunken boat discovered in Talesh," the official noted.

Over the past couple of years, the Islamic Republic has made various efforts to exploit maritime tourism potential by developing hospitality infrastructures, diversifying sea routes, and drawing private sector investors along its vast southern and northern coasts.

Prosperous maritime tourism could help the country to meet its ambitious target of attracting 20 million annual tourists by 2025.

Bounded by the Caspian Sea and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the north, Gilan, in the far past, was within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenid, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE.

Sophisticated Rasht, capital of Gilan province, has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action – it is the largest, and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz mountain range.

