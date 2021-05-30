Agritourism development high on agenda for Iran ministry of tourism  

TEHRAN – The development of agritourism is high on the agenda for the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, the deputy minister said on Thursday.

The implementation of agricultural tourism projects and sustainable management in the realm of agritourism has provided an opportunity for the presentation of tourism products, Vali Teymouri added.

Tourism and cultural heritage projects have unique economic, social and cultural functions and their added value could contribute to economic prosperity and social vitality, the official added.

Experts believe that in addition to the customer services jobs, agritourism pays special attention to the production sector, saying agricultural tourism is much more important and practical than other branches of tourism because it creates a new chain and diversity in the field of production and services.

Agritourism and nature-tourism enterprises might include outdoor recreation (fishing, hunting, wildlife study, horseback riding), educational experiences (cannery tours, cooking classes, or tea or coffee tasting), entertainment (harvest festivals or barn dances), hospitality services (farm stays, guided tours, or outfitter services), and on-farm direct sales (u-pick operations or roadside stands).

Agritourism is a relatively new branch of the travel industry in which tourists stay with local people in rural areas. Farm/ranch recreation refers to activities conducted on private agricultural lands, which might include fee-hunting and fishing, overnight stays, educational activities, etc.

Agritourism is a subset of a larger industry called rural tourism that includes resorts, off-site farmers' markets, non-profit agricultural tours, and other leisure and hospitality businesses that attract visitors to the countryside.

ABU/AFM

