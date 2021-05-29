Cologne Visions of Iran spotlights shorts by women filmmakers 

TEHRAN – Visions of Iran – Iranian Film Festival Cologne has put the spotlight in its 2021 edition on short movies on women’s stories by female filmmakers.

Seven films selected by Iranian filmmaker Ghasideh Golmakani and the director of the festival, Amin Farzanefar, will be reviewed in a special section entitled “Women in Iran: Short Films”, the organizers have announced.

“Taxi Is Here” directed by Sara Aqababaian is one of the films. It is about a mysterious woman in a taxi. The driver looks familiar, so she invites him over - she wants to share a secret with him.

“Origami” is another movie in the lineup. The film directed by Marjan Hashemi tells the story of Sudeh who has feelings for her classmate. The sports teacher finds out about this, becomes jealous and threatens to report this forbidden love to the school principal.

Director Maryam Naraqi’s drama “Let the Past Go by” will also be reviewed in this section.

Unlike her father, Bahar hasn’t yet overcome the tragedy of her younger brother’s death. When his killer is released from jail, she tries to make him suffer emotionally. Her endeavors result in a change in her perspective.

The lineup also includes “Horn” by Ghasideh Golmakani. It follows a woman from Tehran who urgently needs to find a parking space for her car. Men on the street have their concentration disturbed.

“Spotted Yellow” will be screened. Directed by Baran Sarmad, the film is about Roya, a young girl with a yellow spot on her face, who suddenly feels clear signs of a giraffe.

The section will also review director Mahbubeh Kalai’s animated movie “Sink”. A tiny man and a small woman emerge from the coffee grounds in the sink. A story of love and death - infinitely delicately designed.

“Cinema Cristal”, a documentary co-directed by Marlies Pöschl and Farnaz Jurabchian, has also been selected to be screened. The movie revolves around film lovers and contemporary witnesses who share their memories and stories connected with the old cinemas on Tehran’s Lalezar Street.

The Visions of Iran is scheduled to take place online in Cologne, Germany from June 10 to 20.

Photo: “Cinema Cristal” by Marlies Pöschl and Farnaz Jurabchian.

