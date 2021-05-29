Mehr Alizadeh: I will create 4 million jobs

TEHRAN — Presidential candidate Mohsen Mehr Alizadeh said on Saturday that if he wins the presidential post he will create about 4 million jobs through a 6 percent economic growth.

“My goal is to create 6% economic growth and, as a result, create 4 million jobs in other ways,” he stated.

The presidential candidate also criticized the incumbent administration’s decision to directly interfere with the stock market, saying the decision was poorly made.

“There shouldn’t be outside interference in stock market, as it will leave a terrible effect on the market,” Mehr Alizadeh opined.

He said that the people should not be harmed by the wrong decisions of the government, adding interference in the stock market in the last Iranian calendar year – March 2020-March 2021 - was wrong.

The presidential election will be held on June 18.

Four days into the campaigning, the candidates are busy ironing out their plans and presenting them to the electorate.



SA/PA