Iran’s Tuti Books nominated for Bologna prize for Best Children’s Publishers of the Year

TEHRAN – Tuti Books, a major publication house based in Tehran, has been nominated for the BOP - Bologna Prize for the Best Children’s Publishers of the Year.

Tuti Books is the children’s branch of the Fatemi Publishing Co. solely dedicated to publishing high-quality content for the age group across the world.

“Tuti Books is proud to be among the handful of publishers that are active in this field on a global scale,” the publisher said.

“Introducing world literature to Iranian children and young adults is a big part of Tuti’s mission,” it noted and added, “We are constantly looking for and acquiring titles from all over the world to further tighten the cultural ties between nations.”

“Tuti” is the Persian word for “Parrot”, a bird that is rooted deeply in Iranian literature and is known for telling fascinating stories.

Anhui Children's Publishing House from China, Bronze Publishing from Japan, Mirae Media & Books, and Picturebook Gongjackso, both from South Korea, are other Asian companies competing for the prize.

A total of 30 publishers from across the world are competing for prizes in six categories. The winners will be announced during the online edition of the Bologna Children’s Book Fair (BCBF), which will be held from June 14 to 17.



Established in 2013 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the BCBF, the BOP – Bologna Prize for the Best Children’s Publishers of the Year is an extraordinary occasion to highlight publishers at the forefront of innovation in their activity for the creative nature of the editorial choices they have made during the previous year.

The prize initiated in collaboration with the AIE - Italian Publishers Association and the IPA – International Publishers Association are given to those publishers that have most distinguished themselves for their professional and intellectual skills in each of the six areas of the World, Africa, Central and South America, North America, Asia, Europe and Oceania.

At the same time, the prize is designed to foster a mutual exchange of knowledge and ideas among different countries, areas and cultural identities across the world.

Photo: A poster for the Tuti Books foreign rights catalogue for spring 2020.

