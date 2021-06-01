Exports from Shahid Rajaee port rises 49% in 2 months on year

TEHRAN- Exports from Shahid Rajaee port, Iran’s largest and best-equipped container port, increased 49 percent in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to a provincial official.

Alireza Mohammadi Karajiran, the director-general of Ports and Maritime Department of Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, where the port lies, said that 81,036 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of commodities were exported to different countries from Shahid Rajaee port in the said months.

Mentioning the rising rate of operations in the port, the official said, “This growth has been achieved while Hormozgan province has been facing a high outbreak of the coronavirus in the last two months, and many economic activities and businesses have faced severe restrictions, however, the container companies of Shahid Rajaee port container terminals have played a key role in the sustainability of maritime trade and the supply of goods needed by the people, in compliance with health policies and protocols.”

Enjoying the most modern container terminals and port equipment, Shahid Rajaee accounts for 85 percent of the total loading and unloading at the Iranian ports.

Given its significant role in the country’s import and export of products as well as transit and transshipment via Iran, the development of Shahid Rajaee Port has been among the most important development projects in the country.

In late December last year, Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) signed six memorandums of understanding (MOU) with domestic companies for investing 100 trillion rials (about $2.38 billion) plus €800 million in development projects of Shahid Rajaee port’s hinterland.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami, and the PMO Head Mohammad Rastad.

The mentioned investments will be made in a variety of projects including zinc, lead, manganese, and copper factories, the construction, and development of industrial components and parts production units, development and integration of the existing industrial units in the area, construction of an alumina refinery, as well as the construction of container manufacturing units.

Implementation and construction of production units in Shahid Rajaee Port will make this port a center for value-added production and a logistics center, which will upgrade the port's level to the third generation and significantly reduce transportation and storage costs.

The third phase of the port’s development plan is going to go operational by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021), according to PMO,

Back in August 2019, PMO’s Director of Engineering and Infrastructure Development Mohammadreza Allahyar had said that the port’s capacity is planned to rise 2.1 million TEUs to reach 8 million TEUs.

Today, transit has become more important due to the expanded global trade relations and the intensity of competition for new markets. So that many countries have achieved huge incomes in this way by planning and making optimal use of their transit opportunities and facilities.

Iran is one of the countries that has a special status in trade and transit relations due to its strategic location and special geography, as the country is the passage of several important international corridors.

This status has provided the country with many opportunities that making optimal use of them through the expansion of the transportation network and reliable and efficient communication, Iran can achieve foreign currency earnings and economic growth, and make transit revenue a suitable alternative to oil export, while improving its strategic position in the region.

Considering the country’s transit statistics, it is obvious that Iran is taking the advantage of its strategic status in this due.

As reported by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), 7.532 million tons of commodities were transited through Iran in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) despite the restrictions created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, the reports related to the transit via the country in the current Iranian year indicate a rising trend.

For example, transit of goods through Shahid Rajaee port increased 160 percent in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to Karajiran, who said that 20,231 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of commodities were transited via Shahid Rajaee port in the said month.

MA/MA