Iran, China establish center for joint cooperation of SMEs

TEHRAN - Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) and Shanghai International Cooperation Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have launched a center for joint cooperation of the two countries’ SMEs.

The center was inaugurated in an online ceremony attended by Iran’s Consul-General in Shanghai Ramezan Parvaz and ISIPO Head Ali Rasoulian on Monday, IRIB reported.

The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for expanding cooperation and exchange of experiences between the two countries' SMEs.

Speaking in the online ceremony, Parvaz said the new center should facilitate the exchange of information and sharing of experiences to resolve the problems of the two sides’ SMEs.

Highlighting the role of SMEs and industrial parks in the promotion of ties between Tehran and Beijing, he said Iran’s market has suitable economic parameters that have turned it into an attractive and promising market for the Chinese companies.

Further in the meeting, ISIPO Head Ali Rasoulian said: “Small industries play an important role in the production of wealth and its distribution in the economy, and all countries have given this sector a special priority and place in the sustainable development of their economies.”

“One of the challenges that countries face today is the unfair distribution of wealth in the world, and one of the ways we can overcome this challenge is to strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises,” the official added.

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran has had successful experiences both at the governmental and corporate levels in this sector, he suggested that the members of the joint center share their experiences and provide solutions for resolving the problems of SMEs.

The official further underlined the significant role of SMEs in Iran’s economy and said: “Considering the role and importance of SMEs and the fact that about 92 percent of the country's industries are small industries, ISIPO tries to help SMEs become more resilient by providing them the necessary infrastructure.”

Rasoulian pointed out that so far more than 900 Industrial parks and zones have been established across Iran and nearly one million people are employed in more than 49,000 industrial units located in these parks.

According to the official, SMEs account for 48 percent of Iran’s total industrial units and more than 10 percent of the SMEs are active in high-tech industries.

EF/MA

Photo: ISIPO Head Ali Rasoulian (C) speaks at the online signing ceremony of Iran-China SMEs co-op MOU in Tehran on Monday.