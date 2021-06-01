‘Very creative’ approach needed to revive JCPOA, Russia says

TEHRAN – Russia’s ambassador to the UN in Vienna has called for a creative and responsible approach to overcome difficulties concerning the Vienna nuclear talks between Iran and the West.

“The areas of disagreement reduced significantly at the Vienna talks on JCPOA. But Mr. Araqchi is right: the remaining outstanding issues are rather complicated. A very creative and responsible approach is needed to find solutions,” Mikhal Ulyanov said on Twitter in the midst of nuclear talks aimed to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Talks are ‘very complicated’ and reached to main issues of dispute”

The Russian diplomat was responding to remarks by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi who leads the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna.

The top Iranian nuclear negotiator has told Iranian state media that the Vienna talks are “very complicated” and reached to the main issues of dispute. Underlining that he was not sure if the current round of talks would the last round, Araqchi noted that the negotiating delegations may need to return to capitals to make more consultations.

The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, has also shed light on the latest developments in the nuclear talks, saying that the negotiating teams have not resolved the key issues yet.

“If the remaining key issues are resolved, it could be the last round, but if it is not, it will continue. The Vienna talks have made good and significant progress in all three working groups, but key issues remain. These issues must also be addressed carefully,” Khatibzadeh said on Monday. “All JCPOA-related sanctions must be lifted and verified. This verification will take place in the formulas discussed in Vienna, and then Iran will reverse its compensatory measures.”

The spokesman also said there is no stalemate in the nuclear talks in Vienna.

“There is no deadlock in the Vienna talks, and the talks have reached key points, and key issues need to be decided, and this requires its own care, obsession and time. We do not allow dialogue to become protracted, nor do we rush,” the spokesman said, adding, “Our criterion is to ensure the highest interests of the people and the system. Our team carefully follows the instructions from the center. The United States must decide whether to continue Trump's failed legacy or turn the page and return to its commitments under the JCPOA and if that happens, Iran's response is the full implementation of the JCPOA. The JCPOA is what is written, neither more nor less.”

