Hemmati says he will focus on low-income deciles

TEHRAN — Presidential contender Abdolnaser Hemmati says he considers people's livelihood as his most important and basic priority.

Hemmati also says payment of subsidies, though it was supposed to be targeted, is not.

“Now the lower three deciles of our society are people who are under a lot of economic pressure, and I will pay special attention to these three lower deciles, and in order to be able to target and redistribute subsidy resources, we must pay special attention to the low-income classes and the lower three deciles,” he stated.

He said that he has been on the firm belief from the beginning that at least “every household in the bottom three deciles should be paid one million tomans (almost $238).”

The presidential candidate said he will not emphasize the issue too much because he doesn’t want to enter the competition of announcing numbers.

He said nobody should go to bed hungry.

SA/PA

