Iran discover fate at 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran discovered their fate at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The Iranian team have been drawn in Group F along with defending champions Argentina, the U.S., and Serbia.

The 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup will be held in Lithuania from Sept. 12 to Oct. 3.

Iran will face Serbia in their group opener in Vilnius on Sept. 14.

The Persians are also scheduled to meet the U.S. and Argentina on Sept. 17 and 20, respectively.

The top two teams of each group and the four best third-placed teams advance to the round of 16.

Groups:



Group A: Lithuania, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, Costa Rica

Group B: Uzbekistan, Guatemala, Russia, Egypt

Group C: Thailand, Portugal, Morocco, Solomon Islands

Group D: Panama, Czech Republic, Vietnam, Brazil

Group E: Angola, Japan, Paraguay, Spain

Group F: Argentina, the U.S., Serbia, Iran