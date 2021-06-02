$3.3m paid to support tourism businesses in Hamedan

TEHRAN – The Iranian government has paid some 140 billion rials (some $3.3 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) in loans to the tourism businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Hamedan province.

Throughout the west-central province, 170 units, engaged in the tourism industry, have received the loans, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

Tourism and handicrafts in Hamedan employ more than 50,000 people directly, and both sectors are heavily affected by the outbreak of coronavirus and require the government’s assistance, Ali Khaksar said on Tuesday.

Back in January, Hamedan province’s tourism chief Ali Malmir announced that the tourism industry of the province has taken some 2.48 trillion rials ($59 million) hit from the coronavirus outbreak over the past couple of months.

Accommodation centers, hotels, restaurants, and halls have suffered major damages during the time as well, the official added.

Known in classical times as Ecbatana, Hamedan was one of the ancient world’s greatest cities. Pitifully little remains from antiquity, but significant parts of the city center are given over to excavations, and there’s a scattering of historical curiosities.

Hamedan never falls short of offering cultural heritage sites to its visitors. Scenic natural landscapes, traditional restaurants, public gardens, and colorful outdoor markets, and more importantly, its hospitable people make for an unexpected slice of the city.

