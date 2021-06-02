Iranian delegation visiting Russia to attend SPIEF 2021

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian is visiting Russia on top of a trade delegation to attend the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2021), IRNA reported.

During the visit, Ardakanian, who is the head of the two countries Joint Economic Committee, will meet with his Russian counterpart to discuss the latest state of bilateral economic cooperation within the framework of the joint committee.

The minister will also meet with Mikhail Myasnikovich, the chairman of the board of Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), on the sidelines of the SPIEF 2021, to discuss Iran's cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) under the free trade agreement and the process of Iran's permanent membership in the union.

As reported, Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Hamid Zadboum, and Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali are also accompanying Ardakanian in his visit to Russia.

Zadboum is scheduled to deliver a speech in the SPIEF, and will also hold talks with ECC Board Member and Minister for Trade Affairs Andrey Slepnev.

Mirhadi Seyedi, TPO’s international affairs advisor, is also attending the forum as the head of the Iranian negotiating team with the EAEU and will meet with the Eurasian Economic Union negotiating team over the next two days.

"This conference is the biggest economic and political event in Russia in recent years, which attracts the attention of many politicians, businessmen and heads of large international companies and major media every year,” Seyedi said about the forum.

Myasnikovich had earlier announced that several figures including the Vice President of Venezuela, and deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Qatar, Macedonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia and Turkmenistan as well as the foreign ministers of Bahrain, Hungary, Mongolia, Nigeria and Slovakia are scheduled to attend this year’s SPIEF.

World Bank Group President David Malpass will also address the forum online, Myasnikovich said.

The Iranian delegation is also scheduled to meet with the CEO of RusHydro and will visit several Russian companies.

