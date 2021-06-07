Iran condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has expressed Iran's deep regret and sorrow over the deaths of more than 100 Burkinabes in a terrorist attack along the country's border with Mali and Niger, the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

In a statement on Sunday, Khatibzadeh condemned the attack and offered sympathy to the government and nation of Burkina Faso and the victims' families.

He also expressed Tehran's preparedness to share its experiences in the fight against terrorism with African countries, especially Burkina Faso.

More than 130 people were killed in the terrorist attack which occurred in Sohlan, northern Burkina Faso, on Friday night. The assailants first targeted a civilian group called the “Volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland,” which provide support to the army.

Following the attack, a security source told AFP that the attackers killed dozens of men and women in a deadly incursion. “On Friday night, armed individuals carried out a deadly incursion in Solhan, in the Yagha province. The death toll, still provisional, is about a hundred people killed, men and women,” the source said.

The Friday attack was the deadliest one in the African country since the start of terror violence in 2015.